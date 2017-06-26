Every few months, a new uber-expensive product surfaces, and those of us without yachts and chauffeurs marvel at the shopping lists of the super-rich.

$425 (£333, $561AU) for pre-mudded blue jeans? $3,000 (£2,355, $3,964AU) for colored pencils? $11,000 (£8,635, $14,535AU) for 30 grapes?

This time, the item inspiring the jokes is a $185 paper clip (£145, $244AU) -- really a money clip shaped like a paper clip -- from noted designer Prada. Sold at Barneys.com, the item is made in Italy of polished sterling silver. If you have so much money that you need to clip it together, what's another $185 to keep your cash in check?

Twitter could barely hold it together when social-media jokesters discovered the product.

Ready for another round of “ridiculous things I've ever seen”? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can't. pic.twitter.com/U60P5I0pim — Laura Vitale (@LaurasKitchen) June 22, 2017

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip pic.twitter.com/P774DcQAOr — VENUS (@DEVILDIOR) June 22, 2017

That shit better be able to hold my life together, relationship together, finances together, or @Prada can kiss my ass 🗣 https://t.co/d1PxEoEWaM — Rapper IAM_TBreezy (@IAM_TBreezy) June 24, 2017

By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭 — Brown Suga (@tohrusoma_anna) June 22, 2017

Of course, there were more than a few jokes involving Microsoft Clippy.

This one better talk to me like my good old pal Clippy from Microsoft...https://t.co/GLcQ2mg9m0 — Grizzle (@GrizzleBF) June 24, 2017

The @Microsoft paper clip was free and it even gave you advice!

https://t.co/yo4oyFfZTx — Anna C McPeak (@annacmcpeak) June 24, 2017

Good to see the homie from Microsoft word making it bighttps://t.co/rhkERKiYuU — Daniel Gott (@DanielTGott) June 24, 2017

Want to save $35? Barneys is also selling a non-Prada version of the paper clip money clip (twisted version also available) for $150 (£117, $198AU).

Or you could just stuff your money in a wallet and pick up a box of 100 paperclips at Target for $1.29 (£1.01, $1.70AU).

