Powercast wants to solve one of the Nintendo Switch's most frustrating problems

Charles Charles Greene, the CEO of Powercast wants to solve one of the biggest problems with the Nintendo Switch and that makes me very happy.

I consider the Nintendo Switch one of the most convenient video game consoles I've ever owned. You can play games on the go, before falling asleep in bed, on public transport. It's a console designed to filter into the gaps of a busy life, with one exception: the goddamn Joy-Con controllers.

I have this issue weekly.

I want to play, say... Mario Kart 8 or Smash Bros. Ultimate with my family. I need three or four Joy-Cons (aka Nintendo Switch controllers). The ones already attached to the Nintendo Switch are good to go because, unless you own an accessory, that's the only way Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons charge: whilst attached to a Nintendo Switch.

My spare Joy-Cons, however, have no battery. That means you're pretty much screwed. Unless you have Powercast's Wireless Charging Grips.

These things are awesome and I love them.

They work using Powercast's over the air energy tech. A rectangular cube literally sends energy through the air using RF energy, which is converted to DC power using a receiver chip inside the Nintendo Switch grip. The energy stored is used to charge the controllers themselves.

What that means, essentially, is you can play Nintendo Switch whilst your controller charges, potentially until the heat death of the universe. It's a great solution.

There are a few issues here. The range is short...ish. In the press release Powercast are saying two feet. In the video above you can see I got a little bit further, but it was hard to confirm if the controller was actually still charging at that distance.

There are other charging grips on the market -- Nintendo has an official one but it requires cables. Powercast's solution seems better to me, particularly since I enjoy attaching the Joy-Cons to some sort of grip whilst playing the Nintendo Switch docked on TV. I'd rather do that without a cable.

Powercast is saying the Wireless Charging Grips will be available in Q3 2019 in the US and Canada with other territories coming shortly after. No word on price just yet.

