For this week's iPhone news, we're looking at Apple's plausible 2018 hardware lineup, a birthday and some drama in East Asia. Frequent Apple commentator and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo concurs with rumors on the new iPhone specs. Also, the app store turned 10 and Japan is not happy about Apple's new iPhone policy. Here's what you might've missed this week.

Spec out the 2018 iPhone hardware

There are so many 2018 iPhone rumors, and Ming-Chi Kuo just added one more. Kuo released his predictions for Apple's 2018 hardware lineup. It includes three new iPhones: one 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus and a 6.1-inch affordable LCD iPhone. His predictions corroborate many others, so there is at least some consistency in the sea of noise that is the perpetual iPhone rumor mill.

HBD App Store!

Apple's App Store hit double digits this Tuesday. Ugh, felt like just yesterday I was playing Snake on my mom's iPhone 4. Time flies, right? It's hard to imagine a time before the app store, especially now that there's an app for anything. In honor of this anniversary, we took a look back at how the store transformed smartphones over the past decade. Facebook won't remind you about this birthday, so mark your calendars for July 10 next year.

Apple breaks Japanese antitrust laws

Apple may have breached Japanese competition laws. The iPhone maker allegedly forced certain Japanese carriers to sell iPhones at a lower cost than their rivals. This requirement could have forced these service providers to charge higher monthly fees, impacting competition between carriers. Apple agreed to make changes to the policy, narrowly avoiding punishment.

Other iPhone news this week:

Google has finally updated its Gmail app for the notchy iPhone X. And as we inch closer to the release of the 2018 iPhones, the rumor mill continues to churn. We've got all the rumors and leaks: new colors, a USB-C charger and a not-so-massive iPhone X Plus. Here's what you need to know for iPhone news this week.

Gmail now works with the iPhone X notch, not against it

iPhone X users, your much-desired app updates are coming along. Google's Gmail Inbox app is the latest to support the iPhone X's notch screen design. This comes after Apple required all iOS app updates to support the iPhone X display by July 2018. Because why change the notch when it adds so much screen space?

2018 iPhone may bring a wave of colors

According to longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will come in simple colors: black, white and gold. But an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could get more eccentric, with options of blue, red, gray, white and orange -- because orange is definitely the new black.

iPhone USB-C charger leaked in pictures

Leaked photos of an 18-watt Apple wall charger with a USB-C port are fueling rumors that Apple's next iPhone may include a USB-C-to-Lightning charging cable inside the box. Pictures with an adapter labeled "engineering sample" were reportedly taken by an Apple supplier. If the rumor is true, that could mean faster charging for iPhones without the pain of purchasing third-party adapters.

