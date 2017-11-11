Popular teen app Musical.ly sells for reported $800 mil

Screenshot:Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Popular social music app Musical.ly has been bought by Beijing ByteDance Technology Co. for a reported $800 million, according to Bloomberg.

Bytedance, a company valued at $20 billion and which produces the Toutiao news aggregation app, announced the news on Friday morning but did not announce the financial terms, according to Bloomberg.

Musical.ly lets users lip-sync along to short music clips or sing and dance a capella and upload it to the site. Users can share, like and comment on the clips, which run between 15 seconds and a minute in length.

Musical.ly was founded in Shanghai by Louis Yang and Alex Zhu in 2014, and reached 90 million downloads within two years.

Musical.ly isn't the first social app to attract high bids after Yahoo! bought Tumblr in 2013 for a reported $1 billion and Facebook bought WhatsApp for 16 billion a year later.