CNET asks: What do you want to see in the next iPhone?

Apple's original iPhone was released in June 2007, exactly a decade ago.

Over the years, we've seen the Apple iPhone go through some drastic changes. The functionality and performance of the iPhone has evolved, and so has the design: For one thing, it's now available in a wider variety of colors, while the original was only offered in black. The iPhone has become thinner and lighter, and the screen size has increased. Not to mention that the home button is no longer a button.

Apple hasn't forgotten about improving performance, especially if we compare the iPhone 7 Plus with its first iteration. For instance, the camera quality is much better. I mean, c'mon, have you tried portrait mode? Storage size went from 8GB to up to 256 GB; now you have multitasking capability and fingerprint scanning technology, and Apple even had the "courage" to remove the audio port.

Without a doubt, the iPhone has become a staple in the smartphone industry. With all the changes it has gone through, what do you expect to see to come from Apple next? Are you more interested in improvements in design or performance and functionality?

Let us know by checking out the poll below. Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comment section!