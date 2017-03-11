CNET asks: Nintendo Switch -- are you loving or hating it?

I don't know about you, but the Nintendo Switch that released to the public earlier this month felt like the Nintendo Wii debut all over again -- people lining up at stores on the release day, looking all over trying to get their hands on one, and it's sold out everywhere (at least in my neck of woods) -- unless of course you are willing to shell out the big bucks above MSRP on auction sites.

With the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, the CNET staff has been cranking out a whole lot of content for it just for you--from the full-on review of it to a bunch of how-tos, articles and analysis. We even have a kick-ass beginner's guide/FAQ to boot. Let's put it this way: if you aren't familiar with Switch after consuming our content, well, I don't know what else to say.

However, there is a huge difference between reading and watching our content on your screen compared with the real deal of experiencing the console firsthand -- your hands, not ours. And for those of you who are lucky enough to land one, please get off your Switch for a few minutes to tell us all: Are you loving it, hating it, or are you still on the fence with the new console? Leave your mark in our polls, and praise and rant all you want in the comments section, but please keep it civil. We all look forward to reading your responses. Have fun and enjoy!