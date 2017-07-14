Did you know a complete stranger may be able to access any Australian's medical information with a simple payment of $22 (AU$30)?! With the rise of the internet comes the darknet, also referred as the dark web. What is the darknet, you ask? Think of it as the internet's evil twin. An estimated four hundred times larger than the surface web, the darknet is where one can anonymously explore unrestricted marketplaces and access illegal files. That means it's a hub where internet crime can take place, where illegal goods and services such as drugs, guns, hacked logins and personal information are sold.

Hacking has become a huge threat both to individuals and to corporations. Hackers are constantly trying to find new ways to sneak into your accounts. In recent news, there have been reports of cyberattacks gathering information from companies and organizations around the world such as airports, government offices and big businesses such as FedEx. If bigger names are being attacked, there is a chance you are at risk too!

