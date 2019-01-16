Polk will have first non-Amazon speaker to support Alexa multi-room

Sarah Tew/CNET

Watch out Sonos: Polk says its Command Bar will be the first third-party sound bar to support Amazon's multi-room music (MRM) ecosystem.

Amazon announced at a press event in September 2018 that third-party speakers, such as Polk, would soon get MRM capability. As far as we can tell at CNET, the Command Bar is the first such non-Amazon device, period.

A software update for the Command Bar, rolling out today, will enable users to group their sound bar with Amazon's Echo speakers for music throughout the house.

Amazon's Multi Room Music enables users to listen to content on one or more compatible speakers in a home at once --- a.k.a. "Party Mode." You can say something like "Alexa, play System of a Down everywhere" and every compatible speaker on the system would play "Bounce," simultaneously. MRM been available since August 2017 on Amazon's own speakers like the Echo and Echo Dot.

Now playing: Watch this: Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans

MRM competes with Google's Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and manufacturer-specific platforms such as Sonos, Denon HEOS and Yamaha MusicCast. Sonos itself is also rumored to receive MRM capability, but Sonos representatives did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.

The Polk Command Bar is a sound bar with built-in Alexa that competes directly against the Sonos Beam. Its included wireless subwoofer gives it better sound quality than the Beam for a lower price, and in my review I called it "the best Alexa-compatible sound bar yet."