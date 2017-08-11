Police tweet photo of driver holding two phones going 60 mph

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Try telling people not to do it.

No matter how many times well-intentioned authorities and even phone providers like AT&T plead with people not to use their phones while driving, people still do it.

You see it every day. What you see slightly less often are people holding a phone in each hand while driving at 60 mph. Yes, with no hands on the wheel. Yet here is an image of just that posted Wednesday to Twitter by the UK's Surrey Police.

This being the UK, the police permitted themselves a chuckle by adding these words: "Whatever this driver had going on must have been super important -- phone in each hand!"

The Surrey Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, in the Twitter replies, they confirmed that the man was going 60 mph and was a non-UK resident (steering wheel on the "wrong" side is a clue).

Whatever this driver had going on must have been super important - phone in each hand! 📱+📱=😳



Financial deposit secured r/side#OpTramline pic.twitter.com/eVMgUwYCNY — RPU - Surrey Police (@SurreyRoadCops) August 9, 2017

They say the driver was fined 200 pounds (around $260) and given six points on his license.

Some might wonder what would have happened if the car had been a Tesla on autopilot. Indeed, the police were asked on Twitter whether that had ever happened.

"Yes. As an owner it's quiet [sic] easy to explain to them, then they get a ticket. No excuse," said the police.

As phones have become permanent appendages, human behavior has become more carelessly brazen. The phone takes importance. Safe driving takes a back seat.

Who can forget the Scottish driver who was captured using a phone and a laptop, while wearing headphones?

It isn't going to stop. We're only going to notice when someone does something egregious. Or when the behavior causes injury or death.

And then we just shake our heads.

