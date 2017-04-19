Police: Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens dead

Cleveland Police Department

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the man suspected of fatally shooting an elderly man in Cleveland and posting it to Facebook is dead.

According to a tweet posted to the PA State Police Twitter account, the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, was seen this morning by police in Erie County and following a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Stephens on Sunday posted videos of both his intent to murder someone and then the act itself. He later went on Facebook Live to discuss the killing, according to CBS News. Cleveland police said a nationwide manhunt for the suspect was underway. Police identified the victim as Robert Godwin Sr., 74.

