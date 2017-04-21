Chihuahua arrested by police gains Facebook fame

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Craigavon Police/Facebook screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The world's police forces are beginning to use social media both to quell crime and to make themselves more likable.

By turning to Facebook and accusing Nickelback of crimes against music, for example.

On Wednesday, the Craigavon Police Department in Northern Ireland took to Facebook to make accusations -- against a chihuahua.

He was spotted, police say, at 3.30 a.m. "He was subsequently arrested for jay walking, disorderly behavior and 2 counts of assault on police. He's got serious anger issues, and bit myself AND Big T," said the officer who posted a picture of this Nigel the chihuahua.

Nigel was also described as "an angry wee man and is seriously anti police!" Perhaps he'd merely mistaken the officers for mailmen.

The officers clearly feared for their safety with Nigel around. "Please...find his owner. I like my fingers and don't fancy their chances if he's here another night," wrote the officer. "He's currently sleeping on my jacket, which I have a feeling he's not going to let me have back."

As criminals go, Nigel was surely being well-treated. It's not as if he was tossed in a cell, without food or water, one assumes.

More than 1,200 people liked the police's post. The officer still wasn't happy. "I sleep all day and wake up in the expectation that one of the over 1200 people who have liked this would have come up with #JusticeForNigel or #ChihuahuaLivesMatter."

Finally, there was a happy ending, one that revealed Nigel's real name. "Good news! Nigel, aka Simba, has been picked up and is away home. Simba. Hmmm. He certainly wasn't feeling the love tonight," offered the police.

The Craigavon Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. One can only hope that the officers won't have permanent scars from the ordeal. Mental or physical.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.