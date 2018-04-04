Police say 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

Police are responding to an "active shooter" near YouTube headquarters, according to the department's Twitter feed, and have asked people to stay away from the area.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

YouTube employees tweeted that he had heard shots fired. According to KPIX, a CBS affiliate, there have been multiple injuries. Brent Andrew, chief communications officer for Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital, confirmed that people had been transported to the hospital from YouTube headquarters, but didn't have an exact amount. "We don't have any numbers yet, but we're expecting more," he said.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

A YouTube employee contacted by CNET said he couldn't talk and abruptly hung up. Google, YouTube's parent company, said it's coordinating with authorities.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

At the scene, there were at least three helicopters overhead and a heavy police presence. Interstate 280, a nearby freeway, was shut down as well.

The Google subsidiary is the largest online video site on the planet, with more than a billion visitors a month.

This is a developing story ...

Update, 1:33 p.m. PT: Adds new details.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.