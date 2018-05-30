Pokemon Quest is a brand new Pokemon game for mobile and Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Company

At what was called a "Pokémon 2018 Video Game Press Conference" in Japan, Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It's called Pokemon Quest and it's available from today on Switch, May 30, 2018.

A mobile phone version will be available on Google Play and iOS late June 2018.

Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The Pokémon in #PokemonQuest were originally discovered in the Kanto region—but this time, they have a boxy, cube-like appearance! pic.twitter.com/CAjZUvFJcH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

#PokemonQuest allows Trainers of all ages to get in on the action! In this free-to-start game, you can face off against wild Pokémon and embark on many exciting expeditions. pic.twitter.com/CZ57iGKWMX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Pokemon Quest features a simplied, Minecraft-esque aesthetic and is "free-to-start", meaning the game doesn't cost any money upfront and relies on in-game packages.

There are nine packages currently available. Here's how much they cost:

Expedition Pack ($4.99)

Great Expedition Pack ($9.99)

Ultra Expedition Pack (17.99)

Broadburst Stone ($2.99 USD) Scattershot Stone ($2.99)

Sharing Stone ($2.99)

Stay Strong Stone ($2.99)

Wait Less Stone ($2.99)

Whack-Whack Stone ($2.99)

Pokemon Quest being developed by GAME FREAK. It features simple controls where users tap the screen to battle. According to a press release players will be "hunting for treasure, battling with wild Pokémon, discovering unexplored territories, and even cooking tasty treats to tempt new Pokémon to join your party."

"This new Pokémon title, developed by GAME FREAK, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokéxel," said Shigeru Ohmori, director at GAME FREAK. "Players will be able to personalize their Pokémon and develop a strong bond with their Pokémon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokémon Quest is a game that Pokémon fans of all ages can pick up and play."

Pokemon Quest is available now on Nintendo Switch and is available on mobile phones in June 2018.