Pokemon Quest hits iOS and Android for free

Pokemon Company

Pokemon Quest is now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

The adventure game, which was announced and available on Nintendo Switch in May, gives the familiar monsters a fresh, boxy aesthetic as they explore Tumblecube Island.

Players start off exploring with one Pokemon, but build up their team (gotta catch 'em all!) as they progress.

It's "free-to-start", so the game doesn't cost any money upfront and relies on in-game packages.

"Players will be able to personalize their Pokemon and develop a strong bond with their Pokemon friends while battling their way through the adventure," wrote Shigeru Ohmori, director at developer GAME FREAK for the initial release.

"With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokemon Quest is a game that Pokemon fans of all ages can pick up and play."

The game can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play and the Nintendo eShop.

Last week, Niantic and the Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Go will finally be adding trading in a summer update.