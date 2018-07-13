Pokemon Let's Go trailer confirms return of classic anime villains

Dante Nintendo Switch World/Screenshot by CNET

A new Japanese trailer for Pokemon Let's Go confirms the return of anime villains Jessie and James.

The Team Rocket duo and their talking Meowth menaced the heroes -- trying to steal Ash Ketchum's beloved Pikachu -- since its debut in 1997.

The game trailer, first reported by Nintendo Life, confirms that they'll appear in the upcoming Nintendo Switch role-playing games, Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee. Their inclusion makes sense, since Let's Go is based on the 1998 anime tie-in game Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition.

Another trailer shows off the ability to dress Pikachu and Eevee up, to give them swish hairstyles and to travel around on larger Pokemon like Onix and Arcanine.

More than 150 Pokemon plush toys are coming to Japan this year, with the first wave of 30 being released Friday, as Nintendo ramps up for a fresh bout of Pokemon fever with the upcoming release of Let's Go.

After Let's Go was announced in May, CNET's Daniel Van Boom wrote that it was a game he had literally prayed for.

Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee, which connect to Pokemon Go and use a new device called the PokeBallPlus, will be released worldwide on Nov. 16.