Pokemon Let's Go is a new Nintendo Switch game that connects to Pokemon Go

Pokemon

Surprise! Nintendo revealed Tuesday major new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch.

Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch! Coming November 16, 2018: https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/EKzQsTbDuE — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

They're called Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! They connect to Pokemon Go. There's also a brand new device called the PokeBallPlus.

You can use the #PokeBallPlus as a Joy-Con in #PokemonLetsGo! Good things may happen if you place one of your favorite Pokémon into the device and walk around with it in the real world. It will be able to connect to Pokémon GO as well! pic.twitter.com/I18Y55odpp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

With the Nintendo Switch, you can swing your Joy-Con to toss a Poké Ball and catch the wild Pokémon that appear before you in #PokemonLetsGo! https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA pic.twitter.com/U3DDfl2gqJ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region that you've caught in Pokémon GO can be brought into #PokemonLetsGo! https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA pic.twitter.com/2tE59uyzlb — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! are based on Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition, which first launched in Japan in 1998. Pokemon you collected in Pokemon Go on mobile can be brought into and used in the Nintendo Switch version.

The games allow players to use the Joy-Con controller to physically throw Pokeballs in much the same way as you do in the original Pokemon Go. You can also use the PokeballPlus to do this.

Pokemon Let's Go isn't the core RPG Nintendo has been promising for the Nintendo Switch. That's now due for release in 2019, but this is an interesting concept. It simultaneously revives the flagging Pokemon Go mobile game, while taking advantage of its name value for a brand new console title.

"With the launch of Pokémon GO in 2016 and the global sensation that ensued, millions of new players were introduced to the world of Pokémon," said Junichi Masuda, director at GAME FREAK inc. "For many people, Pokémon GO was their first experience with the Pokémon brand, so we have crafted these two new titles to be an accessible entry point to our core RPG series while giving our longtime fans a new way to play Pokémon."

Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! have a worldwide release date of Nov. 16, 2018.