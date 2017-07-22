Wisconsin tried to stop Pokemon Go in parks. Was it unconstitutional?

Do you think the creators of Pokemon Go should have to fill out a 10-page application for an event permit, each time you want to play the augmented-reality game in a public park?

Neither does a Wisconsin district judge -- who just pressed pause on a local ordinance that singled out such augmented reality games for particularly tough treatment.

In a court order Thursday, US district judge J.P. Stadtmueller ruled that augmented reality games count as free speech, and thus that any ordinance would need to be narrowly tailored to solve the problem (The parks were allegedly trampled by Pokemon Go players, leading to thousands of dollars in damage) without unreasonably harming companies or citizens.

Here's the ordinance:

Permits required for location-based augmented reality games. Virtual and location-based augmented reality games are not permitted in Milwaukee County parks except in those areas designated with a permit for such use by the director of the department of parks, recreation, and culture (DPRC). Permits shall be required before any company may introduce a location-based augmented reality game into the parks, effective January 1, 2017. The permitting application process is further described on DPRC's website for companies that create and promote such games. That process shall include an internal review by the DPRC to determine the appropriateness of the application based on site selection, protection of rare flora and fauna, personal safety, and the intensity of game activities on park lands. Game activity shall only occur during standard park hours, unless otherwise authorized by the DPRC director, who has the authority to designate special events and activities within the parks outside of the standard operational hours.

The permit application also requires a $250 deposit, and for the event sponsor to have $1 million worth of general liability insurance.

As it stands, the judge believes the law may be unconstitutional, and so Wisconsin is now unable to enforce it, at least until the relevant lawsuit -- by Candy Lab, maker of a Pokemon Go like-game called Texas Rope 'Em -- reaches its conclusion.

You can read the judge's order below.

Candy Lab Wisconsin Preliminary Injunction Order Augmented Reality Games by CNET News on Scribd

via The Associated Press