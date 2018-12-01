Pokemon Go may be getting multiplayer battles soon

screenshot by cnet

Ever since it first launched, Pokemon Go tapped into the most basic idea behind the franchise: collecting things. And indeed, wandering around town, capturing random monsters was fun, but it was missing something. The whole reason most Pokemon masters caught the creatures in the first place -- to fight each other.

That's about to change. On Twitter today, Niantic announced that "trainer battles" would be coming to Pokemon Go soon. That is to say, Pokemon Go is finally getting a PVP mode.

Get prepared... Trainer Battles are coming soon to Pokémon GO❗ #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/AUWyhNGlT7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 30, 2018

The tweets didn't go into detail about how the new trainer battle system woruld work, but the response has been positive: multiplayer Pokemon Battles has long been one of the game's most requested features.

It was worth it waiting 2 Years and 5 Months for this iconic moment, I'm beyond excited to finally have PvP coming to Pokémon GO!

The fact that it took almost 2.5 years is reason enough to assume it'll be more than just tap & swipe fest, but no expectations! — REVERSAL (@REVERSALYOUTUBE) November 30, 2018

Although some players have concerns about how the multiplayer system will work.

Do I have to stand and wait for people to walk directly in front of me — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 30, 2018

I’m ready for another broken battling system that crashes my game, beta launch coming soon, full working battling system after bug fixes eta 2021 pic.twitter.com/zkrMY6Dza7 — LuckyBunz (@LuckyBunz) November 30, 2018

Either way, players are getting their favorite color text and battle outfits ready.

Are you excited for Pokemon Go multiplayer battles? Let us know what you think in the comments below!