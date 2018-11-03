Pokemon Go lets you track steps with Apple HealthKit, Google Fit

Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET

Pokemon Go's latest addition lets you rack up rewards without keeping the app open.

The Adventure Sync feature allows you to link the game to Apple HealthKit or Google Fit to accumulate movement bonuses even if the mobile app is off or you're not using the Plus accessory.

So, you'll be able to earn candy and hatch eggs even on the days you forget to boot up Pokemon Go.

You'll have to opt-in to the feature and decide how much data you want to share with Apple or Google's health apps, developer Niantic noted Thursday in a blog post.

"Adventure Sync is optimized for everyday use, using minimal battery and providing useful notifications when in-game rewards are met," Paul Franceus, Niantic's senior software engineer, said in the post.

The feature started rolling out to higher-level players Thursday, Engadget reported, and will be available to anyone at level 5 or above.

The augmented-reality game, which came out in July 2016, took a jump in popularity this past summer. It grossed almost $85 million in September, according to Sensor Tower. It also hit $2 billion in in-app purchases that month.

The app will connect to Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, which will hit Nintendo's Switch console on Nov. 16.

Potential AR competition for Pokemon Go has popped up in recent weeks, in the form of a Spanish-language Catholic saint-catching game and a Ghostbusters game.