Pokemon Go is working on more AR photo options

Niantic

Niantic is adding a more robust photo mode to Pokemon Go that'll let you feel like you're playing a sequel to Pokemon Snap. (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should be pleased.)

The Go Snapshot feature, which will arrive "soon," will let you take photos of Pokemon you've already caught, using the mobile game's AR+ mode.

"Select a Pokemon and tap on the screen to throw its Poke Ball to that spot. Once your Pokemon is situated in the ideal spot, you can then move around it to find the best angle for your photo," Niantic said Tuesday in a statement.

"Is your Pokemon distracted or looking the wrong way? Brush across it to get its attention, and it will be sure to face you."

So you can basically get the Pokemon you've caught to do your bidding beyond battling, by having them pose for photos. The shots you take will be automatically saved to your device.

Niantic

"We've been inspired by the incredible photos Trainers have taken in AR+ mode and exploring new ways to further bridge the digital and physical worlds through Niantic's enhanced AR technologies" Ryuta Hiroi, Niantic's product manager, said in the statement.

The augmented reality game was released in July 2016 and has been adding features ever since. It grossed more than $68 million in January, according to Sensor Tower. In September, it hit $2 billion in in-app purchases.

