Niantic, the company behind Pokemon Go, appears to be bringing down the hammer on cheaters.

Specifically, it's cracking down on users who have created bots to trick the game, as well as those who use the bots, by serving them a "lifetime ban" and pursuing legal action, The Guardian reports.

Since the game has erupted in popularity, bots that help trick the location-tracking system have begun to crop up. Though this is considered cheating under the Pokemon Go terms of service, the bots and services, as well as those who have used them, have yet to be penalized.

Now it looks like Pokemon Go addicts who have taken advantage of the loopholes might have to pay the ultimate price.

Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.