Pocket-sized AirSelfie2 drone upgrades to full HD at CES 2018

I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.
Now we get the AirSelfie2, announced here at CES 2018, which should be significantly better. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.
Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone is still expensive at $300 (it should cost less than $200). It'll be available in March, and comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.
We'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once we get our hands on a review sample. In the meantime, here are its key specs:
- 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, with 85-degree field of view
- 3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches (94 by 69 by 11mm)
- Weighs just over 2 ounces (57 grams)
- 16GB of onboard storage
- Battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original (4 minutes, 30 seconds)
- Can travel more than 60 feet from home base
- Vibration absorption system
- Powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging
- Connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, allowing you to upload shots to social media or share them quickly
- Protective bumper included
- Price: $300 (available for purchase in March), which converts to about £220 or AU$380
- Comes in silver, black, gold and rose gold
What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.