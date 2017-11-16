PlayStation's new Star Wars Battlefront II ad is a mean romance

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Forget meet cute. Here's meet brute.

Somewhere inside Sony PlayStation's new ad to support the launch of Electronic Arts' Star Wars Battlefront II game -- which emerges on Friday -- are a boy and a girl who quite like each other.

You have to wonder, however, about how they show it.

From a very early age, their feelings for each other escalate, but not in an obviously affectionate way.

Indeed, they're trying to wipe each other out.

Oh, the boy might think himself a fine Jedi. But is he any match for the girl who's just moved in across the road? She looks for all the world like Darth Vader.

At first there's a little (light)saber rattling. Then it gets serious. Treehouses get built. They look like fortresses.

The boy and the girl grow up. Their rivalry merely intensifies.

Then it all gets out of control.

Why can't one of them just say "I love you" or at least ask the other one out on a date?

But no. We now live in a period in which you're either on one side or the other.

This is, therefore, a fight to the bitter end.

You know that bitter end will involve marriage and babies. Meanwhile, however, the foreplay has to be excruciating.

I know that in some relationships the sparks can fly. Here, though, they cause a lot of damage.

And it's all quite enjoyable to watch.

EA has just lowered some of the pricing in the game, so that Darth Vader has become more affordable.

But please, this is just a game.

You don't have to transpose your Vader-ness into your private life. That could be costly, you know.

