PlayStation's PSVR cuts price on game bundles, starting at $300

Prices on packages for Sony Playstation's virtual-reality system are getting price cuts in the US, Canada and Europe.

Sony's Playstation VR is getting another price cut. 

Sony's PlayStation VR is cutting prices, again. 

Wednesday, the company said its suggested retail price for PSVR bundled with the game "Doom VFR" or the game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" would get $100 price cuts in the US, starting Thursday. The Canadian prices on the packages are coming down too, and European customers will see a discount on PSVR starter packs. 

PSVR cost $500 when it was introduced in 2016, compared the $600 Oculus Rift or $800 HTC Vive at the time. Since then, all those high-end systems have pulled back the reins on their prices, as virtual reality systems have struggled with adoption. 

The PlayStation VR "Doom VFR" bundle will cost $299.99 in the US and C$379.99 in Canada, and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" bundle will cost $349.99 in the US and C$449.99 in Canada. Both bundles include a PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, PSVR Demo Disc 2.0 and the game's Blu-ray Disc. The Skyrim bundle also includes two PlayStation Move controllers and all the official add-ons for the core game. 

Starting Thursday in Europe or Monday in Australia and New Zealand, Sony is lowering the recommended price for its PSVR Starter Pack by €100 euros to €299.99. That bundle includes the headset, camera and a download code for PlayStation VR Worlds game.

