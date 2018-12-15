Playmobil: The Movie first trailer looks ready to take on Lego

StudioCanal

A first look at Playmobil: The Movie hints at a colorful Lego-style adventure.

The trailer, which dropped Friday, reveals human characters thrown into a world in plastic bodies with limited articulation based on the German toy.

Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy, from Split and the upcoming Glass) is forced to follow younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) into the animated Playmobil universe.

After figuring out her new toy body, she encounters food truck driver Del (comedian Jim Gaffigan), secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe, the Boy Who Lived), a fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor of All About That Bass fame) and other wacky celebrity-voiced characters.

It looks fun and hopefully will boast the same universal appeal as the Lego Movie, which is getting a sequel in 2019. The toy lines have competed for 44 years.

Playmobil: The Movie hits UK theaters on Aug. 9, the US on Aug. 16 and Australia on Sept. 19.

