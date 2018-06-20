PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was one of the hottest games ever to hit Windows PC -- to the point its creators would have just been throwing away money if they put the game on sale. So they didn't. Until now.
Today, you can finally pick up a copy of PUBG for a substantial discount. It's $20 on Steam right now (normally $30). The sale runs through July 5.
It's a good time to pick it up, too: on June 22, the game is officially adding the intense jungle map that players have been testing for months now, plus a lot of other tweaks. Here's all the details.
If you're not sure whether a nail-biting 1 vs. 100 survival game is your cup of tea, maybe try PUBG Mobile first for your iOS or Android device? It's a pretty great mini version of the full game, and it's free to download.
Of course, there's always Fortnite if you'd prefer a zanier battle royale. PUBG may have come first, but Epic's game is the one that's making waves in the industry.
Discuss: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is $20 in its first Steam Sale
