You can download PUBG for iOS and Android right now -- for free

Surprise, surprise: The unstoppable juggernaut that is PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now available for your phone and tablet. And unlike its record-breaking PC and Xbox releases, the game is free of charge. It's a remarkably faithful recreation of the full PC game, from what we're told.

Here's the iOS link.

Here's the Android link.

PUBG is the fiendish online multiplayer shooter in which 100 players paradrop onto an island, hunt for deadly weaponry and fight till just one is left standing. I tell people it's the most stressful game I've ever played, and it's true. I'll see you on the battlegrounds.

If it sounds a lot like hot new game Fortnite, that's because Fortnite... let's just say heavily borrowed from PUBG. And if you're wondering why PUBG just arrived on mobile with no fanfare, it's probably because Fortnite just arrived on the iPhone and iPad four days ago and -- thanks to the superstar power of rapper Drake, who gave it the plug to end all plugs -- became the No. 1 app in 13 countries (according to SensorTower) within 12 hours of release.

It's time for PUBG to strike back. And so it is. Though technically, PUBG launched on phone first, if you count an earlier release in China. I gave that version a go and was fairly impressed overall, except for the atrocious lag (I was playing on Chinese servers, after all) and those times I ran into bots.