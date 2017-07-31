Playable Operation game cake is shockingly fun

Anyone who played the classic battery-operated game Operation remembers that telltale buzz sound that happens when trying to carefully take out various organs and bones of an unsuspecting patient lying on an operating table.

Now you can recreate the fun of playing a surgeon with this creative cake.

"How to Cook That" show host Ann Reardon pays tribute to the retro board game Operation with a cake that not only looks exactly like the popular game, but also works just like it.

Reardon's Operation cake recipe calls for a sponge cake baked in two trays, a double batch of vanilla buttercream recipe, strawberry sauce, vanilla simple syrup, a cake board, 14.11 ounces (400g) of milk chocolate, 14.11 ounces (400g) of white chocolate, fondant (red, yellow, beige, brown, white), powdered brown food color, gel based food coloring (black, red, white, blue, brown) and edible silver luster dust.

Reardon explains how to layer the cake and decorate it to make it look just like the Operation game, but the true magic of this dessert lies in the electronics underneath the cake that allow you to play the game itself.

To add sounds to the cake, Reardon suggests using Makey Makey -- an easy-to-use customizable board -- and placing it inside a thin cardboard box. Cut holes in the box, and string the thin white cords and computer USB cable through the holes. Cover the box in clear packing tape to make it waterproof. Then place it in the cake on a corner and cover with frosting.

"For those of you concerned you won't know where the box is when you go to cut the cake, the computer cable coming out of the side should be a good reminder," Reardon says in the video.

To program the Makey Makey board, Reardon suggests signing up for a free account on the MIT website Scratch. She then goes step by step on how to create the sounds for the cake. These sounds can be customized to fit the age group of this party.

When it's all done, this cake pulls double duty as a party game and party dessert.

