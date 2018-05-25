CNET también está disponible en español.

Play 9 games for free during Steam Spring Cleaning sale

From now through May 28, you can play games like Borderlands 2 and Shadows of Mordor, gratis.

 Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Steam wants you to go through your library and play games you haven't gotten around to yet, with the incentive of a new Spring Cleaning badge. Not so into that.

But it's worth getting excited over the fact that Steam's making nine titles free-to-play from today through May 28. They are:

  • Don't Starve Together
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Tyranny
  • Borderlands 2
  • Castle Crashers
  • Shadows of Mordor
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Dirt 4

So take tomorrow off and spend the entire weekend trying out one of these great games. 

