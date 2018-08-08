Pizza Hut in Korea uses a robot waiter to serve pizza

News RnD

Pizza Hut is adding a new, non-human member to its team.

A robot waiter will serve diners pizzas at a Pizza Hut outlet in western Seoul in South Korea, Yonhap reported Tuesday. The test, which began on Monday, will run for two weeks.

The robot, called Dilly Plate, can serve up to 22 kilograms of food at any one time, the publication said. It is the brainchild of a local startup behind a food delivery app called Baedal Minjok.

It's not the first time Pizza Hut has introduced non-humans to its wait staff. Japan's Pepper robot enjoyed a two-weekend stint at one outlet in Singapore in March, although CNET editor Aloysius Low didn't particularly enjoy his experience with it, the ordering process proving too tedious.

