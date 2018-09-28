As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Android phone, we're also counting down the days until Oct. 9 -- the day we expect Google to introduce its next flagship. Of course, we think we already know quite a lot about the still-officially-unannounced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Between Russian bloggers leaking a full-fledged multimedia showcase and someone leaving a prototype Pixel 3 XL in the backseat of a Lyft, it appears as if many of the beans have already been spilled. (The leaking has now spread to a rumored Google Pixel Slate tablet.) If even half of the leaks are legit, Google will be hard-pressed to conjure much surprise at the phone's official introduction. (We reached out to Google to verify the authenticity of the leaks, but haven't heard back.)

How to watch: Google's Pixel event on Oct. 9

But Google may have some revelations in store. The latest version of its Android operating system, known as Android Pie, has compelling new features -- such as multiplayer AR and enhancements to its already-superior voice assistant -- that will likely be integrated in the Pixel 3. (Apple showed off its own multiplayer AR at the iPhone XS launch and gave Siri a much-needed makeover with iOS 12.) And the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may be more different from one another than in previous years -- chiefly due to the iPhone-like notched design that Google is rumored to have given the larger model.

Again, the company hasn't formally announced the Pixel 3 phones, so most of what we think we know is based on the voluminous rumors. However, because the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL and are among the best phones on the market today on account of their excellent cameras, snappy performance and tight Android integration, many are interested in what Google will offer this time around.

We've collated the major buzz on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL below, and will continue to update this space regularly with news and rumors.

Editors' note, Sept. 27: This post was originally published on June 10, and will continue to be updated with news and rumors about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Rumor: Google will introduce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Oct. 9

According to Bloomberg, Google plans to unveil new Pixel phones in New York on Oct. 9. The general timeframe follows precedent: The company introduced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Oct. 4, 2017 and the original Pixel phones exactly one year earlier on Oct. 4, 2016.

Rumor: Google to unveil new Pixel Stand charger

In addition to the new phones, Google is said to have developed a new wireless charger called the "Pixel Stand," according to MySmartPrice. A purported image shows a white dock with an orange bottom and a small "G" logo that's connected, ostensibly, to a USB-C cable. MySmartPrice says that the Stand will turn your Pixel into a smart display with access to shortcuts for music apps, the Google Assistant and notifications.

Rumor: Pixel 3 XL gets a notch, Pixel 3 does not

Traditionally, the Pixel and Pixel XL have been nearly identical -- except for the size difference. That may change this time around.

Google is rumored to have bestowed the Pixel 3 XL with an iPhone-like notch to accommodate an updated camera system. The first leaked photos gave us our first look at the larger model, after which an anonymous Reddit user delivered purported images of the smaller Pixel 3, via 9to5Google. And now we have a pic of what leaker Evan Blass says is both handsets, side-by-side.

Since you guys keep asking... pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018

The images are consistent with earlier leaks, showing a Pixel 3 XL that has a notched display -- and not just any notch, but a big, deep notch -- and a Pixel 3 with a more traditional layout. We know that Android Pie supports phones with notches, so, conceptually at least, this checks out.

Rumor: Pixel Bud-like earbuds included

Those Russian bloggers supposedly got their hands on the Pixel 3 XL from a Ukrainian black market dealer. And the unboxing videos they posted showed a pair of earbuds with a meaty, Pixel Buds design. If the package is real, this would be new; the Pixel 2 didn't come with any headphones.

The images of the headphones did also have misspelled "@googel.com" email address on the label, which is a little sketch. Our email bounced when we tried emailing that address, so keep in mind this all might be a clever fake.

Separately, a Telegram user @LuchkovCH also "leaked" photos of the Pixel 3 XL and dropped a YouTube video here. In it, they walk through the Settings menu, launcher and running benchmarks. There's a look at the (notched) front, familiar-looking back and what looks like a single USB-C charging port.

Confirmed: It won't be the first Android Pie device

Countering speculation that Google would introduce its latest operating system on the Pixel 3, the company released Android Pie to the existing generation of Pixel phones on Aug. 6. The Pixel 3 is likely, however, to be the first phone running Pie right out of the box, if that matters in any way.

Android Pie mostly focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements designed to make Android phones work faster while saving battery life, but it also paves the way for the Pixel XL's notch.

Rumor: The Pixel 3 could have wireless charging



XDA Developers found evidence in an Android Pie beta release that points to support for wireless charging. This rumor dovetails with another -- that the new Pixel may have a glass back that would be more conducive to wireless charging. Google has made wireless charging phones before (like the Google Nexus 6 and Nexus 5), but stopped in 2015 with the launch of the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

Rumor: Pixel 3 XL will have front-facing speakers



According to a recent case leak from Gizmo China, the Pixel 3 XL has two front-facing cameras. The leaked images also show that the speaker will be located on the front bottom bezel and the fingerprint reader will remain positioned on the back below the camera.

Rumor: Two front-facing cameras and a new display for the Pixel 3 XL

In addition to the notch, Bloomberg posited that the Pixel 3 XL will have an edge-to-edge display and two front-facing cameras. The smaller Pixel 3, however, will have neither of these things apparently.

The German news site WinFuture, which has a pretty reliable record with tech rumors, also reported that Google will partner with Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn (the same company that makes iPhones) to build "new display hardware."

Rumor: A premium Pixel will battle 2018 iPhones

Tech blog Droid Life reported that Google has three new Pixel phones in the pipeline for 2018. This trio could include a mysterious higher-end version -- perhaps intended to compete with the $1,000 iPhone XS -- in addition to the standard and XL models. As a reminder, the 64GB Pixel 2 starts at $649 and the Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 (£799 or AU$1,399).

That noted, frequent tipster Evan Blass tweeted that, according to a "reliable source," Google will deliver a Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL -- as well as the next generation of Pixel Buds and a Pixel-branded watch. If he's right, we're back to looking at two phones, not three. The Pixel 3 XL might have to take on the $1,099 iPhone XS Max on its own.

Rumor: Google has a cheaper Pixel

Google is said to be developing an inexpensive "midrange" Pixel for emerging markets that could debut this summer, according to Economic Times. It's not clear whether Google would bring this budget model to the US; the timing doesn't sync up with the Pixel's usual October debut. But, depending on the price, such a phone could make an interesting foil to Apple's new $749 iPhone XR.

Other rumored Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL specs

Octacore Qualcomm CPU (perhaps Snapdragon 845)

Adreno 630 GPU

2,960x1,440-pixel resolution

Wired version of Google Pixel Buds connecting via USB-C

Confirmed: Support for Android Pie

Support for 4GB RAM



2,915mAh battery that supports wireless charging

Available at least two colors: black and white

