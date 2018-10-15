The Pixel 3, announced Last week, isn't a small phone by any means. But compared to the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, Google's 5.5-inch flagship model is the more pocketable version. It feels sleek and slick in the hand, a refinement over past Pixels.

Inside, the Pixel 3 has the specs to bring against the iPhone XS and Galaxy S9. New to the Pixel 3 is a pair of 8-megapixel front-facing cameras, and support for wireless charging. Google will even sell you its own Pixel Stand for $79, which has some Pixel-only tricks.

More importantly, the third-generation Pixel also has the weight of Android Pie software and the deep well of Google's services. At its launch event, Google highlighted some retooled camera processing that promise vivid low light photography and features to help select your best photo. It also puts its AI software, called Google Duplex, to work with a new feature that will talk to robocallers for you.

Our Pixel 3 review is underway, so come back later to see how the phones compare after our real-world tests, especially the Pixel 3's 12.2-megapixel camera. Meanwhile, here's how the specs stack up.

Pixel 3 vs. iPhone XS vs. Galaxy S9

Google Pixel 3 Apple iPhone XS Samsung Galaxy S9 Display size, resolution 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 443ppi 458 ppi 570 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.2oz; 148g 6.2 oz; 177g 5.75 oz; 163g Mobile software Android 9 Pie iOS 12 Android 8.0 Oreo Camera 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel Front-facing camera Dual 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) Apple A12 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM 4GB TBD 4GB Expandable storage None None 400GB Battery 2,915 mAh TBD 3,000mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover None (Face ID) Back cover Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes Special features IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Animoji Water resistant (IP68); dual-aperture camera; super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Price off-contract (USD) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) Price (GBP) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) £739 Price (AUD) TBA AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)

