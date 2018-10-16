Pixel 3 to finally let you use external mic when recording video

The camera tends to be a major selling point for Google's Pixel phones, and this year's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are no different. And now, Google appears to be listening to fans that've been requesting a certain camera feature.
Google said in a forum post on Friday that it'll be adding support for external microphones to the Pixel camera app. This means Pixel users will be able to use USB-C and external plug-in mics when shooting video on their phones.
The forum post asking about the feature, reported earlier by 9to5Mac, has been around since 2016. Google says that on Oct. 18 -- the day the Pixel 3 launches -- it will add external mic support to all Pixel phones, that includes old and new generations.
In related news, a Google Pixel 3 will reportedly be used to film Eminem's performance for Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
