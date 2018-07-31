New Pixel 3 leaked photos show deeper notch than iPhone X

XDA Developers

With about three months to go until Google is expected to launch its next pair of flagship phones in October, alleged leaked photos of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are common to see.

The latest pictures of supposedly leaked images of the Pixel 3 come from XDA Developers, and show a white model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the most part, the images don't show anything new that hasn't come up in previous rumors. For instance, we also get a glimpse of the front-facing speaker that's expected to sit on the bottom bezel of the display, on the phone's chin.

However, we do get a different look at the Pixel 3's anticipated notch. The notch, which is located on the top of the screen, appears deeper than in prior leaked images. Compared to Apple's iPhone X, the Pixel 3's notch is also shorter but thicker as well.

Keep in mind that Google did not confirm or verify these pictures, and the company didn't immediately reply for a request to comment. That being said, it's useful to get a peek at what the Pixel 3 may look like, but take these photos with a grain of salt.