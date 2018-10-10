Pixel 3, Google Hub and Pixel Slate: everything Google just announced

James Martin/CNET

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Google's annual fall hardware event proved to be not quite as jam packed as Amazon's recent surprise clown-car full of announcements, but the company did anounce the long-expected new phones, plus a tablet, laptop, smart home hub and more.

And that doesn't include its pre-event announcements, including its Assassin's Creed beta test of its Chrome-based Project Stream cloud gaming architecture. Or, the company's decision to shut down Google+after exposing a lot of user data.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL



The Pixels were widely and completely leaked before the event, so there were few surprises when it came to Google's update to last year's Pixel 2 and its big brother, the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Home Hub and Google Assistant



Google Home, the company's smart speaker with Google Assistant built in gets a little brother without a camera.

Pixel Slate and Chrome OS

The Pixel Slate is a brand new detachable-style follow up to the Pixelbook, the company's great but pricey Chrome OS laptop. Since we're seeing growth in $600-class Chrome OS detachables and convertibles, it's unsurprising that Google took this approach.

