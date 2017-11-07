Pixel 2XL gets color saturation, burn-in protections

Juan Garzón/CNET

Google released a security patch for its new Pixel 2XL phones on Monday, addressing various screen issues such as more color saturation options and protections against image burn-in.

Since its launch in October, the Pixel 2XL has been plagued by complaints the screen looked a bit dull. To address the issue, Google has added a new Color menu that allows users to choose among Boosted, Natural, or Saturated.

Google's patch also aims to resolve image remnants lingering on Pixel 2 XL screens with planned user interface changes that include new fade-out new navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen. After a brief period of inactivity, the buttons will automatically dim to prevent image burn-in that some users have complained of.

"These features have been carefully designed so as not to detract from the user experience," a Google community manager wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Just after Google's Pixel 2 phones started to ship last month, reports surfaced that some 2 XL models suffered from screen burn-in. Though such burn-in does happen on different types of displays, OLED screens (which the Pixel 2 XL has) are more prone to it. However, when CNET investigated the issue, our editors did not find burn-in issues with the Galaxy S8 and the LG V30, the latter of which uses the same POLED screen technology to the Pixel 2 XL.

Now Playing: Watch this: Why are people talking about the Pixel 2 XL screen?

The burn-in reports were just the second blow to the new phone's screen. The Pixel 2 XL's screen was also criticized for its muted colors and the bluish hue that was viewable when tilting the phone at different angles -- an occurrence known as blue shift.

The patch also addresses other non-display-related bug and security issues, including a fix for a faint clicking noise some Pixel 2 owners have experienced.

Further enhancements are planned for Google planned software update in December, the company said.

