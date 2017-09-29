Google will announce its next-generation Pixel phones next week on Oct. 4. Quite a few leaks paint an unofficial picture of what features we're likely to get in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. A headphone jack is not one of them, Android Authority reports.

While at least one CNET editor won't buy the Pixel 2 without a headphone jack, they're on the way out, with more phone makers removing them -- including Apple. Instead popping in wired headphones or earbuds, phones without jacks require you to use a converter dongle, or else use wireless headphones. Because the converter dongle uses the charger port, you wouldn't be able to charge the phone while using a wired headset simultaneous.

CNET

Android Authority cites an source and an internal document for the report's information. Still, take this with a grain of salt. CNET wasn't able to independently verify the info and Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Here are some other rumors. The Pixel 2 phones are reported to use dual-stereo speakers in lieu of the headphone jack. The larger Pixel 2 XL may have an 80 to 85 percent screen-to-body ratio (the Note 8 is roughly 83 percent), and the front and rear cameras could take better images but won't be dual camera.

Some rumored Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip (contrary to some rumors

64GB and 128GB storage options

IP67 dust and water resistance

A squeezable HTC U11

An E-SIM card slot allowing you to connect to different networks without swapping SIM cards

The Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are said to have different battery capacities (3,520mAh in the Pixel 2 XL versus. 2,700mAh for the Pixel 2) and a QHD display (2K resolution) on the Pixel 2 XL, versus a FHD display (1080p resolution) on the Pixel 2.

Stay tuned to CNET during next week's Google event to hear all the official info on the the next batch of Pixel phones.