The Pixel 2 just stole one of iOS 11's best features

With iOS 11, Apple's iPhones can now automatically silence all notifications and alerts when the phone sees you're driving -- to keep you focused on the road.

Now, Google is cribbing that handy feature for the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The new Pixel Ambient Services app, which will come pre-installed on Google's latest flagships, includes the feature -- though it's off by default. Users will need to enable it in their Do Not Disturb settings before it starts checking to see if you're driving.

The app says it uses a combination of Bluetooth and device motion to tell, presumably by checking to see if your phone's accelerometers are bouncing around and if your phone's Bluetooth radio sees opportunities to connect to Bluetooth-enabled cars.

Note the app is exclusive to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for now -- you can't install it on earlier Pixel devices (we checked) and it's not part of a broader Android release that phonemakers can add to their new devices, either.

But don't rule that out: CNET understands that Google's collecting feedback before deciding whether to roll out the feature more broadly. Like Google Lens, another feature that'll be exclusive to Pixel at launch, it may arrive on other devices soon.

The feature was originally reported by Android Police.