Google to roll out fix for Pixel 2 XL's audio-recording woes in 'next few weeks'

It looks like there may another problem with the Pixel 2 XL, Google's 6-inch marquee phone of the season, but Google says a solution is on its way.

First reported in the Pixel user community, there has been evidence of the Pixel 2 XL recording terrible-sounding audio in video recordings. In addition to recordings sounding sharp and tinny overall, background sounds are muddy and warbled. In one extreme case, a user uploaded a recording in which the whole track sounds completely stifled for a few seconds before returning to sounding somewhat normal again.

Now Playing: Watch this: Pixel 2 and 2 XL pack top-notch cameras

No complaints have yet been raised on the smaller Pixel 2 phone exhibiting the same issue, but during our Pixel 2 video shootout, CNET editor Lexy Savvides noted that its audio wasn't as robust as the iPhone 8 Plus. (Read: iPhone 8 Plus vs Pixel 2: Which phone records better video?)

Josh Miller/CNET

Google is aware of the issue however, and told CNET that a fix will be "rolled out in the next few weeks."

During our time with the Pixel 2 XL, we noticed that the phone's audio recording abilities were lacking. Recordings sounded sharper and thinner when compared to the Pixel 2 and Note 8. However, the quality in our recordings were not at all as bad as the one's reported in the user forum. We look forward to testing the phone again when Google's update launches.

Audio quality isn't the only problem plaguing the Pixel 2 XL. Earlier this week, reported cases of the phone's display showing screen burn-in emerged, in which remnants of images remain on the screen despite not being actively displayed, prompted Google to roll out a software fix and extend the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL warranty to two years.