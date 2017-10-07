Google/GIF by CNET

Sure, the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL don't have headphone jacks. But their USB-C charging and data port might be more versatile than most.

According to Google engineer Benson Leung -- the man who's been saving us from crappy USB-C cables, by the way -- the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones support up to 27-watt charging.

Leung says the phones currently come with an 18-watt USB-C PD charger, meaning you'll have to find a charger that specifically advertises a 27W USB-C Power Delivery charging mode (look for both "PD" and "9V/3A") in order to take advantage of the faster speeds.

I don't know if I'd run out and do that quite yet, though, because Leung doesn't say how much faster 27W charging might actually be. Google advertises that the included power adapter already provides 7 hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of charging, which might be fast enough for you, anyways.

On the other hand, it's always nice to have more people testing these things out, no? If you pre-emptively decide to take the plunge, hit me up with your results.

And it's interesting to see that -- like the new iPhones -- Google isn't shipping its fastest charging solution in the box.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.