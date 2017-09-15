Pixel 2 is coming! What's on your wish list? (The 3:59, Ep. 284)

Josh Miller

You thought we'd be talking about the iPhone, right?

OK, we did end up discussing Apple's new iPhones, and we got Roger's impressions from his time in the demo room that was set up after the keynote presentation. We also talked about whether that $1,150 price tag for the iPhone X (who's buying the 64 gigabyte version?) is too much for a premium phone.

But we led off with the news that Google has teased Oct. 4 as the launch date for the next Pixel phone. We run through our wish list of new features for the Pixel 2. Hopefully, there's still a headphone jack.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Pixel 2 is coming! Whats on your wish-list? (The 3:59, Ep. 284) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher