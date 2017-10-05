Moment

Moment, maker of lens accessories that help transform your mobile phone into something more like a proper SLR camera, is ready with lenses and lens cases for Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones.

Two cases, in black or walnut, cost $30 and let either phone accommodate Moment's lenses. There are four specifically sold for the Pixel 2 models: telephoto and wide-angle models that cost $100 each and fisheye and macro models that cost $100 each.

$130 may sound steep for a couple accessories, but maybe it's worth it to you. After all, that's close to the price difference between a telephoto-equipped iPhone 8 Plus and a single-lens iPhone 8. And particularly as phone cameras get better, phone photography is getting more important and more fun, too.