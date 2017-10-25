Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Pixel 2 XL has come under scrutiny for problems with its screen. But that might not be the only problem with Google's new phones. Users on a Google Product forum shared experiences of clicking noises and high-pitched sounds coming from their Pixel 2 and 2 XL phones.

As first reported by Android Police, owners noticed a clicking noise coming from the phone that sounds like the tick-tock of a second hand on an analog watch. Several people noted that when they turned NFC off, the clicking sound went away.

The high-pitched sound seems to be an unrelated issue without a specific solution.

Google is investigating the issue. But in our experience with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, we haven't noticed any strange sounds coming from our review models. We're keeping our ears open and exploring the issue further.

If you're experiencing any odd sounds coming from your phone, we recommend contacting the retailer where you originally purchased the device for further support.