Chris Pratt and Tom Holland will star in Onward for Pixar

Pixar Animation Studios is moving Onward. The studio on Wednesday tweeted out some brief info about its next original animated feature, coming in 2020. And some superpowered names are attached.

"Just announced: The next original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, 'Onward,' starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, will arrive in theaters March 6, 2020!" the tweet reads.

Just announced: The next original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, “Onward,” starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, will arrive in theaters March 6, 2020! #PixarOnward pic.twitter.com/SS8RZmjYR2 — Disney (@Disney) December 12, 2018

That Onward font looks a lot like the Frozen title font, but don't expect to see Elsa and Anna.

"Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney-Pixar's Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic out there," a press release obtained by Fandango said.

"At Pixar, we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," the film's director, Dan Scanlon, said in the statement. "This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother." Pixar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pratt and Holland have both played Marvel superheroes recently, with Pratt as Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy and Holland as Spider-Man. Spencer's film credits include The Shape of Water and Hidden Figures, and Louis-Dreyfus, of Seinfeld and Veep fame, has done voice work in Pixar's A Bug's Life and the Pixar-associated Planes.

Director Scanlon and producer Kori Rae teamed up in 2013 for Monsters University.