Pirates used Apple's enterprise developer certificates to put out hacked versions of some major apps, a report said Thursday.
The altered versions of Spotify, Angry Birds, Pokemon Go and Minecraft make paid features available for free and remove in-app ads, according to Reuters, sucking revenue away from the app developers and Apple.
For example, the pirated Spotify blocks the ads that normally play when you listen with a free subscription and you can play the altered Minecraft for free (it normally costs $7 in the App Store). Some of the pirates reportedly offer paid subscriptions that let you access more stable versions of their modified apps.
The pirates appear to have figured out how use digital certs to get around Apple's carefully policed App Store by saying the apps will only be used by their employees, when they're actually being distributed to everyone. They even managed to get around a ban by using different certs.
Apple will reportedly take steps to fight back by requiring all app makers to use its two-factor authentication protocol from the end of February, so logging into an Apple ID will require a password and code sent to a trusted Apple device.
We reached out to Apple, Spotify, Angry Birds developer Rovio, Pokemon Go developer Niantic and Minecraft developer Mojang for comment. None of them immediately responded to the request.
Last month, Apple briefly pulled enterprise certificates from both Facebook and Google after discovering that the companies used them market research apps that gathering people's data.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Pirates reportedly use Apple certs to release hacked apps on iPhone
-
Feb 14•7 ways Apple, Samsung and Google need to step up their phone cameras in 2019
-
Feb 14•7 security tips to stop apps from stealing your data
-
Feb 14•Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 3: Which one should you buy?
-
•See All
Discuss: Pirates reportedly use Apple certs to release hacked apps on iPhone
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.