Pinterest launches new collaboration tools.

Pinterest

Pinterest says you can now plan events better with friends and family on the site.

The visual discovery app on Wednesday launched new collaboration tools that make it easier to plan events and projects on the platform, according to the company's blog. On group boards, now you can converse with other members of the board via the new activity feed feature.

It works something like your Facebook feed. You can keep track of what's going on with your friends' Pins, see when a new member joins, like or comment on their Pin and @-mention someone in your comment. Your conversations are only visible to the board group.

As part of a redesign earlier this year, Pinterest rolled out a number of new features, such as saving pins quickly by long pressing the pin, organizing your pins into sections and more.

You can get the new features today by updating your Pinterest app and web.

"We're happy to introduce another feature Pinners have asked us for. Many of us draw inspiration from, or plan our most important moments with friends, partners and colleagues," said Lawrence Ripsher, senior vice president of product at Pinterest. "These updates will make it much easier to do that on Pinterest, and help Pinners bring those ideas to life."

First published on July 11, 9:54 a.m. PT.

Updates, 10:09 a.m. PT: Adds Lawrence Ripsher statement.