It's a good day for pinning photos, protecting privacy and paying your taxes:

Now Playing: Watch this: Pinterest joins the billion-dollar network club

Yet another social network joins the billionaires club. The social photo-sharing network Pinterest has been valued at $1.5 billion. The valuation comes after it received a $50 million investment from a Japanese e-commerce site. Pinterest makes no money, but you can bet that investors will push to change that by integrating e-commerce tools. And if you want to see what all the fuss is about, here are some tips and tricks to getting started on Pinterest.

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is under fire for dropping his U.S. citizenship and not having to pay U.S. taxes for the billions he will earn from Facebook going public. (He applied to renounce his U.S. citizenship in January 2011, he told the New York Times, and it took effect in September. But it was made public days before Facebook's IPO. He's lived in Singapore since 2009.) Saverin issued a statement saying he has to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes on everything he's earned while a U.S. citizen, and will pay anything else he owes. In light of the media attention, U.S. senators proposed a law that would punish anyone renouncing citizenship to avoid paying taxes.

Twitter announced it is working with Firefox's Do-Not-Track feature, so users have the option to block Twitter from collecting data on usage habits.

And we have our eye on a few apps with some fresh upgrades:

Flipboard, a news reader app for the iPad, just added support for audio news reports. Evernote, a note-management tool, has a snazzy new look on Android. And The Weather Channel beautified its iOS app and made it more social. Users can now share photos of the weather wherever they are.

Want to share your thoughts on a story? Your questions and comments can make it on the show! Use Tout to message Bridget with a 15 second video reply from your webcam or smartphone camera. Or, simply post a reply video to the CNET YouTube channel. You can also write to update@cnet.com.

Subscribe: iTunes (HD) | iTunes (320x180) | iTunes (640x360)



RSS (HD) | RSS (320x180) | RSS (640x360)