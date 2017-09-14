Pinterest celebrates 200 million users with new features

Screenshot by Dong Ngo

Pinterest said on Thursday that it reached 200 million monthly active users after a spike in growth from the last year.

To put it into perspective, Twitter has 328 million monthly active users, while Facebook has 2 billion and Instagram has 700 million. While it's not beating any of the major social networks, at least Pinterest climbed over Snapchat's 173 million monthly active users.

If you're not familiar with Pinterest, it's a social network where you set up your own pinboards, find pictures you like and "pin" them based on themes, whether it's wedding cakes or cute puppies. More than 75 percent of their new users over the last year came from outside the US, the company said in a blog post.

Pinterest is celebrating its milestone achievement by introducing new features like subsections within boards and pinch to zoom.