Mobile

Pinpoint zeroes in on $3 million

Pinpoint Networks announced Tuesday it received a strategic investment from Intel. The investment of approximately $3 million closes the second round at $15 million. The Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based company has raised a total of $20 million to date. Pinpoint develops software and services for mobile operators, which enables them to deliver data services.

