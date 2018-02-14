PicoBrew's Z Series appliance is for serious brewers only

PicoBrew, maker of home brewing appliances, on Tuesday introduced a new "professional-grade" model called the Z Series. Inspired by its existing all-grain Zymatic brewer, PicoBrew's Z Series has a modular, stackable design and upgraded materials for use in businesses. The Z Series is available for preorder now and will ship in June.
The Z Series includes four different models, starting at $2,500 (preorder price: $1,499) for the 2.5-gallon Z1 and going up to $8,500 (preorder price: $3,999) for the 10-gallon Z4. PicoBrew's preorder price discounts are available until March 15. It ships outside of the US -- the starting preorder price of $1,499 converts to about £1,080 or AU$1,900.
PicoBrew is targeting restaurants, craft breweries and other businesses with its modular, scalable Z Series. It's also betting serious homebrewers will buy into the Z Series. Its ability to maker larger batches of beer and kombucha gives it an edge over PicoBrew's smaller brewing appliances.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.